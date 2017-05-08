Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, others lift N10.4b NSE’s turnover – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, others lift N10.4b NSE's turnover
Guardian (blog)
At the close of transactions last week, the financial services industry led the activity chart in volume terms with 813.016 million shares valued at N6.904 billion traded in 10,298 deals. Exchange begins automation of rights trading, settlement …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!