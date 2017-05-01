Zenith Bank grows 2017 q1 net profit by 41.11%
ZENITH Bank Plc presented its unaudited financials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, indicating that net profit grew at a slightly slower pace than gross earnings, which rose by N48.301bn or 48.57% from N99.435bn in 2016 to N147.092bn; helped by interest and similar income of N118.092bn, up by N33.915bn or 40.29% from N84.177bn […]
