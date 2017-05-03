Zenith Bank League : First Bank beats Taraba Hurricanes 100-22

First Bank basketball team on Tuesday beat opponent Taraba Hurricanes 100-22 in the second phase of the 13th Zenith Bank Women Basketball League. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the Murtala Mohammed Square indoor Hall in Kaduna. Speaking after the game, Augustine Balewa, Secretary General of the Nigeria…

The post Zenith Bank League : First Bank beats Taraba Hurricanes 100-22 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

