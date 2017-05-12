Zenith Bank notifies investors of $500m Notes Issuance – The Nation Newspaper
Zenith Bank notifies investors of $500m Notes Issuance
Zenith Bank Plc has notified investors of the $500 million second tranche Global Medium Term Note Programme. The lender had earlier in 2014, established $1 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme and subsequently raised $500 million under the first …
Zenith Bank to Raise $500 Million to Boost Operations
