Zenith /Delta State Principals’ Cup: Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw, clash in semis

As the ongoing Principals’ Cup football competition for Secondary Schools in Delta State sponsored by Zenith Bank reaches its home stretch, Idjerhe Grammar School will meet Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar School in Sapele Stadium on Monday (today), in the first semifinal match of the competition.

Idjerhe who defeated Jedo Secondary School 3-1 in the quarterfinal will have to be at their best to really get to the final as their opponent, Ogbe-Ijaw, will be looking to also get to the final. Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar school also pipped Udu Secondary School, Otor-Udu 2-1 to get to this stage.

The second semifinal on Tuesday will see Amai Secondary School taking on Master Care International School at the Agbor Stadium.

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of the organising company, Hideaplux Limited, Warri, Tony Pemu, said it had been a fantastic championship so far.

He however advised the remaining four teams to be at their best and shun any act of hooliganism that might affect the smooth running of the competition since the preliminary stage.

“With just three matches to end the competition, I can say it has been a success so far,” Pemu said.

“All the teams have shown that talents are abound in the country and I just want to advise them to continue their sportsmanship attitude.

“I am happy with everything and I expect the last four matches to be more interesting for the players and football fans in the state.”

The final is scheduled for May 20 at the Utra Modern Stadium in Ozoro.

The post Zenith /Delta State Principals’ Cup: Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw, clash in semis appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

