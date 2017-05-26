Zenith Tennis tourney ends Saturday at Ikoyi Club

As action gradually winds down in the 3rd Zenith Bank Tennis Championship holding at the Tennis Section of the Ikoyi Club 1938, the packaging of the event is the reason why members are committed to the tournament.

This was the submission of Akeem Mustapha, the Tennis Section captain for the tournament which will end on Saturday with six titles at stake.

Mustapha said the enthusiasm for the tournament was borne out of the package and structure adding that the tournament encompass all categories which leads to a large turnout of players.

“Ikoyi Club’s relationship with Zenith Bank is getting bigger and bigger because they (Zenith Bank) have regularly sponsored programmes in the golf, swimming and a few other sections,” Mustapha said, promising a fun-filled grand finale on Saturday.

One of the most anticipated ties in the men’s Group A is between second seed Godwin Kienka and Gabriel Ogbechie could not hold as the latter failed to show up due to official engagement.

Ogbechie, the Rainoil boss is one of the supporters of Nigerian tennis, while Kienka also holds the ace regarding promoting and discovery of young players in the country.

“We are just catching fun; it’s not a business for us like the real tennis players. I would have loved to play with Gabriel again after drawing bye in the first round but he was so busy he couldn’t come for the match” Kienka said, ahead of his semifinal game with Tochukwu Adino, the third seed today.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith, Peter Amangbo, who is also a member of Ikoyi Club 1938, was expected to grace the closing ceremony of the event on Saturday.

