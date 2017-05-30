Zidane: Isco And Bale Can Play Together

Zinedine Zidane would not confirm whether Isco or Bale will feature against Juventus, but hinted at both starting.

Isco has been in exceptional form this season, but could lose his spot, following Bale’s return from injury.

The welshman is eager to play in the final, as it is being played in his hometown of Cardiff.

“It is a difficult decision. I have 23 players and I can only pick 11. Some players who have had an extraordinary year might not make the starting XI, this is the hardest thing for me,” Zidane said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“It is only normal there is a debate about whether Isco or Bale will start because they are both great players.

“We are happy that Bale has recovered and is with the team again. Bale is hugely motivated to play because the final is in Cardiff. But all the players will be motivated.

“Isco and Bale can play together. They have done so a number of times this season. They are both in good form heading into the final, although Bale has played fewer minutes.

“We all know what Isco can do and how he has performed in the last few months. He deserves to play in the final, but so do all the others. They all deserve to play, but they cannot all play.”

