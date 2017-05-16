Zidane: James Is Still With Us

Zidane refused to open up about the future of attacking midfielder, James Rodriguez, but insists he remains a part of the squad.

Reports suggest the midfielder has been offered to Manchester United, a notion the French manager would not address.

James has found playing time hard to come by under Zidane, but the manager insists he is one of his players.

“James is here, that’s not up for question. He’s with us,” he said.

“He didn’t train [on Tuesday] because he has a knock, but James is here and we’re thinking just about the three games we have left this year.”

