Zidane: Ronaldo’s ‘goalscoring ability’ makes me jealous – The42

Zidane: Ronaldo's 'goalscoring ability' makes me jealous
Zidane has praised Cristiano Ronaldo and former team-mate Ronaldo Nazario, admitting he envies the duo's goal tallies. By The42 Team Monday 1 May 2017, 4:25 PM. 32 minutes ago 443 Views No Comments. http://the42.ie/3367887. Share Tweet Email.

