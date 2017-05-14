Zikalala support for Dlamini Zuma

Independent Online

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman, Sihle Zikalala, has come out in support of Nkosazana Dlamini, Zuma saying the former AU chairperson would play a leadership role in the ANC. In what is seen as a clear endorsement of Dlamini Zuma, Zikalala said on Sunday …



and more »