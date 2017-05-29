Zimbabwe: At Least 8 Illegal Miners Die After Mine Shaft Collapses – AllAfrica.com
|
Zimbabwe: At Least 8 Illegal Miners Die After Mine Shaft Collapses
AllAfrica.com
At least Eight illegal miners have been confirmed dead in Zimbabwe after a mine shaft they were working in collapsed. The state-run ZBC is reporting that at least four of the miners were above ground at Big Mine, but were sucked into the collapsing shaft.
