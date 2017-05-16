Zimbabwe: EU Urges Government to Respect Young People’s ‘Dissident’ Opinions, Create Employment – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Zimbabwe: EU Urges Government to Respect Young People's 'Dissident' Opinions, Create Employment
AllAfrica.com
Zimbabwean riot police clash with protestors during a demonstration against the introduction of bond notes (file photo). The European Union (EU) head of delegation in Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme, says Harare should respect young Zimbabwe's …
Zim cabinet minister warns Zuma against 'copying Mugabe's land reform policies'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!