Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Zimbabwe is one of the most highly developed countries, second after South Africa” – Robert Mugabe

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, on Thursday told a panel discussion that his country is the second most developed country in Africa after South Africa. Mugabe, whose government is struggling with a debt crisis, said the country is not a “fragile state”. A fall in foreign exchange inflows, and acute shortages of cash that have forced […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.