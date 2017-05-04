“Zimbabwe is one of the most highly developed countries, second after South Africa” – Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, on Thursday told a panel discussion that his country is the second most developed country in Africa after South Africa. Mugabe, whose government is struggling with a debt crisis, said the country is not a “fragile state”. A fall in foreign exchange inflows, and acute shortages of cash that have forced […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

