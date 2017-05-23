Zimbabwe: Mugabe Keeps Faith With Charamba to Likely Despair of Zanu-PF’s G40 – AllAfrica.com
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Keeps Faith With Charamba to Likely Despair of Zanu-PF's G40
AllAfrica.com
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has kept faith with his spokesperson and information ministry permanent secretary George Charamba who survived a Monday reshuffle of permanent secretaries by the veteran leader. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet …
Charamba Survives The Chop
Mugabe redeploys corrupt officials, Zim electorate urged to wake up
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
