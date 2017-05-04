Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe not a poor country, Mugabe insists

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe insisted on Thursday that his country is not a failed state and accused the US of being fragile because of its economic dependence on China. Mugabe pointed to Zimbabwe’s 90-percent literacy rate to support his claim that the southern African country, which has battled economic chaos in recent years, is one […]

The post Zimbabwe not a poor country, Mugabe insists appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.