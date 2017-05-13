Zimbabwean Pastor Eaten By 3 Crocodiles While Trying To Walk On Water Like Jesus – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Zimbabwean Pastor Eaten By 3 Crocodiles While Trying To Walk On Water Like Jesus
Pastor trying to walk on water at the Crocodile River gets eaten by 3 crocodiles in Zimbabwe to the dismay of his followers. A pastor from a local church in White River Mpumalanga died recently trying to demonstrate a biblical miracle to his congregants.
