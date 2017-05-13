Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwean Pastor Eaten By 3 Crocodiles While Trying To Walk On Water Like Jesus – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Zimbabwean Pastor Eaten By 3 Crocodiles While Trying To Walk On Water Like Jesus
Information Nigeria
Pastor trying to walk on water at the Crocodile River gets eaten by 3 crocodiles in Zimbabwe to the dismay of his followers. A pastor from a local church in White River Mpumalanga died recently trying to demonstrate a biblical miracle to his congregants.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.