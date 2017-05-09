Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe Leaves for Singapore for Medical Checks

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has left the country for medical checks in Singapore, the government said in a statement, about two months after his previous such trip to the south Asian nation. Aged 93, Mugabe is the only leader the southern African country has known since independence in 1980, and his health is a hot […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

