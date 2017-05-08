Zinox throws weight behind 2017 IoT summit in Geneva – Vanguard
|
Zinox throws weight behind 2017 IoT summit in Geneva
Vanguard
In a committed effort to retool local capacity for global competitiveness, Zinox Technologies Group has concluded arrangements to sponsor the Chris Uwaje, the the Oracle of the Nigeria IT industry to speak at the 2017 Global Internet of Things, in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!