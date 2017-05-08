Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes top ten of the richest man in the UK
Mercedes Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton is still been ranked the richest Sports man in the UK according to Sunday Times Rich List, with a fortune of £131m fortune and has seen his wealth increase by £25m in the past 12 months. Hamilton is followed closely by Manchester United Zlatan Ibrahimovic,with a wealth of £110m , who …
