Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Help Us In The Europa League Final- Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will offer his help to his teammates for Wednesday night’s Europa League final.

The former Sweden international will play no part in the showdown in Stockholm as he recovers from a serious knee injury, but he will be with the travelling party.

Ashley Young, who is nursing a hamstring problem, will also be with the rest of the squad to provide support.

“When you want to win a European trophy and you want to make a good season, it is not only on the pitch, you need help from the outside,” Goal.com quotes Herrera as saying.

“Zlatan is here to help, Ash is also here to help. We are a team who is together. Everyone is important.”

When Ibrahimovic suffered his injury at the end of last month, concerns arose over whether he would even play again due to the severity of the injury at his age.

Herrera stated at the time that he had no reservations about his return due to the forward’s supreme physical state and that view has not changed after seeing him post-op.

“He is with us, he is supporting us,” Ander Herrera added. “I think he is very good. He is optimistic. He is 100 percent sure he will be back because he cannot stop winning. He cannot stop scoring. For sure he will be back at the best.”

The post Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Help Us In The Europa League Final- Ander Herrera appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

