Zouma To Arsenal: Chelsea Are Confident

Zouma insists Chelsea are confident and are pushing to finish the season with a double, after winning the Premier League.

Chelsea finished 10th on the table last season, but won the league this year in Conte’s first season and could make it a double with a win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Zouma says chelsea are no longer in a party mood, as they are focused on Saturday’s London derby at Wembley.

“It feels good,” Zouma told the Chelsea Podcast at the club’s FA Cup final media day. “We had a good season, we are champions and we are in the final of the FA Cup, but we are going to Wembley to win the double. It means a lot [to have a successful season after finishing tenth].

“We wanted to bounce back. We won the league and we are very happy with that but we have another difficult game to play and if we get the double, it will be good for us. We have forgotten already last season.

“The last game I played, I played on the right side. I feel great. We do a lot of tactical work, watch a lot of videos and everybody knows what to do. We are confident, we have a strong team but they have a strong team also.

“We haven’t won the game yet, we haven’t played yet. We are focused. We know it is going to be difficult. We know it is just one game, one final and we know that finals are always tough.

“Especially when at Wembley. A big crowd, the stadium will be full and it is a London derby. So let’s see what’s going on there but we are ready to win.”

