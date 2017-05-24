Zuckerberg-Backed Andela Training Company Expands Into Uganda – Forbes
Zuckerberg-Backed Andela Training Company Expands Into Uganda
Andela – the Nigerian-based innovative software training company which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has invested $24-million in – is opening its third teaching center in Uganda. Andela already operates software coding schools in Nigeria and Kenya.
Andela, the Zuckerberg-backed developer startup, is opening in its third African country
