Zuckerberg converts, reveals he’s no longer an atheist

Posted on May 7, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg may be showing signs of becoming a true believer again. According to the New York post, the Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post. He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas…

