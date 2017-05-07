Zuckerberg converts, reveals he’s no longer an atheist
Mark Zuckerberg may be showing signs of becoming a true believer again. According to the New York post, the Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post. He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas…
The post Zuckerberg converts, reveals he’s no longer an atheist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!