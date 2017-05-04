Pages Navigation Menu

Zuckerberg reacts to Facebook linked violence, set to employ 3000 workers globally

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the company’s plan to increase its workforce globally by 3000. Zuckerberg made the announcement via his official Facebook account. He also emphasized the need to make the Facebook community a safer haven for everyone. He wrote, “Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

