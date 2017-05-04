Zuckerberg reacts to Facebook linked violence, set to employ 3000 workers globally
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the company’s plan to increase its workforce globally by 3000. Zuckerberg made the announcement via his official Facebook account. He also emphasized the need to make the Facebook community a safer haven for everyone. He wrote, “Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen […]
