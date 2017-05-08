Pages Navigation Menu

Independent Online

Zuma appeals for help to find 'kidnapped' Nikoi
Independent Online
Almost two months since Unicef director Charlotte Nikoi's disappearance, President Jacob Zuma appealed to anyone who may have information to come forward and assist the police with their investigation. Nikoi, a Ghanaian national, is reported to have …
Zuma appeals for help in search for missing Unicef directorEyewitness News
South African president asks for help finding UNICEF workerWBOC TV 16

all 4 news articles »

