Zuma extends deployment of SANDF troops in DRC – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zuma extends deployment of SANDF troops in DRC
Eyewitness News
South Africa's commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been extended for a year. A large boulder with a message of peace at the Katale base of the Monusco. Picture: United Nations Photo. President …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!