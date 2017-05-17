Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma opens Travel Indaba 2017, urges Africa to live up to potential

Posted on May 17, 2017

President Zuma flanked by MEC Sihle Zikalala and Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa inspecting various stalls during the INDABA. President Jacob Zuma offcially opening the Tourism INDABA 2017 held at Chief albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. (PHOTO GCIS)

South Africa President Jacob Juma has said that last year’s 8% increase in international tourist arrivals in Africa indicates the immense potential for further growth in the continent’s tourism sector.

“Africa enjoyed an eight percent increase in international tourist arrivals to reach 58 million arrivals. This means that Africa is growing at twice the rate of the global average,” Zuma said as he opened the  Africa’s Travel Indaba 2017 in Durban on Tuesday.

“It is indeed most encouraging that more and more world travellers are discovering our continent. It means they see its value as an exceptional destination for holidays and business events. However, these arrivals to the continent represent only five percent of the one billion global tourists,” he said.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, tourism around the world recorded its seventh straight year of sustained growth since the global financial crisis last year. More than a billion people now travel around the world every year, and world international tourist arrivals grew by 4% on average.

Uganda, led by Tourism Minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, is among the exhibitors in Durban.

“This week we bring Africa and the world together, in this home-grown trade show where Africa markets herself to the world. We are truly pleased to have our 21 sister African countries exhibiting at this year’s Travel Indaba,” Zuma said.

READ THE FULL SPEECH

President Jacob Zuma: Africa’s Travel Indaba 2017 opening address by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

 

 

The post Zuma opens Travel Indaba 2017, urges Africa to live up to potential appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

