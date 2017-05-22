Zuma plays ancestors card in struggle for Nquthu – Times LIVE
Zuma plays ancestors card in struggle for Nquthu
President Jacob Zuma delivered the strongest message yet to Nquthu voters as the final push for control of the northern KwaZulu-Natal council shifted into high gear ahead of Wednesday's polls.
Zuma campaigns in Nquthu, promises ANC will fix mistakes if elected
