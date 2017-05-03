Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma says ‘not worried’ about protests, calls to step down

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Embattled President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday said he had no idea why hundreds of thousands of South Africans had been calling for his resignation in recent weeks. “I am not worried about the political situation in South Africa. I haven’t heard that people are unhappy,” Zuma said in Durban. Zuma made the comments shortly before…

The post Zuma says ‘not worried’ about protests, calls to step down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

