Zuma sets up task team after Eskom debacle – Independent Online

Zuma sets up task team after Eskom debacle
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has responded to the uproar over Brian Molefe's reappointment as chief executive of Eskom by setting up an inter-ministerial committee to look into resolving a matter of this nature in future. Justice Minister …
This Is The Fourth Probe That Will Look Into Eskom — Signed Off By Zuma
MPs lay into Brown over Eskom, Molefe and state capture
I did not lie over Molefe, says Brown
