Zuma to visit Tanzania on an official state visit
Citizen
South Africa and Tanzania enjoy excellent bilateral relations which was formalised by the two governments in 1994. President Jacob Zuma will visit Tanzania on an official state visit, presidency said on Monday. “President Zuma will also co-chair the …
