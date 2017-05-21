‘Zuma used fake intel to cull Eskom execs’ – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
'Zuma used fake intel to cull Eskom execs'
Times LIVE
President Jacob Zuma is said to have used a "devious" intelligence report compiled by Duduzane, his son, to effect the suspensions of four top Eskom executives in 2015. The move paved the way for Brian Molefe's first posting to Eskom as its CEO and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!