Zuma vows to engage SAPS on Courtney Pieters case – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zuma vows to engage SAPS on Courtney Pieters case
Eyewitness News
Following a closed meeting with the family, Zuma has expressed outrage at details surrounding her kidnapping and murder. EWN video screengrab of President Jacob Zuma outside Courtney Pieters' home. Jacob Zuma · Courtney Pieters. Email; Print …
Zuma slams cops over disappearance and murder of Courtney Pieters
Zuma visits family of Courtney Pieters
Zuma 'repulsed' by Courtney's murder
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!