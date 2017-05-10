HSF wants Parliament to investigate whether Zuma should still keep his job – News24
|
News24
|
HSF wants Parliament to investigate whether Zuma should still keep his job
News24
Johannesburg – The Helen Suzman Foundation wants the Constitutional Court to direct National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to form an independent committee to establish whether President Jacob Zuma should remain in office. In two batches of court …
Zuma asks DA for his dodgy intelligence report
Zuma won't give answers for Cabinet reshuffle without a fight
Zuma demands intelligence report from DA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!