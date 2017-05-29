Zuma’s fate in balance – Times LIVE
Zuma's fate in balance
As President Jacob Zuma's fate hung in the balance after a heated meeting of the ANC's national executive committee at the weekend there was consensus in the committee that newly reappointed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe be jettisoned.
