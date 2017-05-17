Zuma’s radical economic transformation a ‘looting mechanism’ – analyst – News24
Zuma's radical economic transformation a 'looting mechanism' – analyst
News24
Bothaville – The radical economic transformation President Jacob Zuma and the ANC are promoting is nothing but hot air, a political analyst said on Tuesday. “Jacob Zuma is left with two years as president of South Africa and what is he going to do in …
South Africa: New wealth distribution measures just empty rhetoric?
South Africa farm minister sees no land expropriation without payment
