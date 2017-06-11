‎Boko Haram Terrorists Disguising as Epilepsy, Abdominal Pain Patients- Adamawa Govt

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Adamawa State Government has asked Nigerians to be careful of the antics of the Boko Haram group, saying its members now disguise as epilepsy and abdominal pain patients to carry out their nefarious acts among large crowds.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Adamawa state Commissioner for Information, Ahmad I. Sajoh, said “the government is taking proactive measures but it is difficult to read the minds of people who are satanic”.

He said; “We are also aware that the terrorists now have another tactics which is that they will come to a place where people are gathered and begin to pretend as if they are epileptics or having severe stomach pain, and once people gather to assist them, they will detonate the bomb.

“So, we are also doing advocacy to tell people not to fall for such tactics. We have had it in the past; the first bomb blast in Yola was engineered like a street fight. Two people were fighting and people gathered to watch the fight and they detonated the bomb.

“The second one, they went to a tipper garage where labourers were buying food, they declared the food free of charge, paid the woman and started giving people N500 gift, then people rushed down and gathered and then they detonated the bomb.

“We have now understood and going on advocacy to the parents to tell their children not to collect anything from people they do not know.”

While narrating how the terrorists were able to detonate an explosive that killed two children last week, the commissioner said: “What happened last week was very simple; a man was driving a vehicle and he stopped somewhere he saw some children playing, he gave them a parcel to take to their parents but unfortunately for these kids and fortunate for the parents, it was suppose to be a timed bomb but children being children continued playing and did not immediately take the parcel to their parents.

“And by the time they took the parcel to take it to their parents, the bomb exploded and two of the children, age 8 and 7 died immediately while three others were injured.”

On the recent measures taken to forestall such incidences, the commissioner said government had realized that terrorists all over the world, normally scale up their game during Ramadan, “because of that we had series of security council meetings and in fact we did not sleep over this in the first two days of Ramadan, and we took some measures.”

He said as part of the measures taken, the government interfaced with all the traditional rulers, followed by local government chairmen with instructions that they should also do that with their councillors

“We also interfaced with all the Vice Chancellors, Rectors and their heads of security in anticipation that something like this could happen. We took several measures but you know somebody who is planning evil may have more ways than you can imagine.”

