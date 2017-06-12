‎Breaking News: Kaduna Declaration: Major Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader In Meeting 

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna
Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha is presently holding a meeting at the Arewa House with relevant apparently to broker peace over the quit notice issued the Igbos to leave the northern region tagged ‘Kaduna Declaration’.
In attendance at the ongoing meeting is the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief (Dr) Ralph Nwazurike among several  ‎others.
Details shortly.

