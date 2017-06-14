‎CCT Trial: Saraki has been vindicated -Frank

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the Senate President Bukola Saraki, for showing courage and submission during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of false asset declaration, saying “God has finally vindicated him.”

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Frank said the ruling by the tribunal chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, that the prosecution team failed to prove the allegation against the Senate President shows that “it was initially a mere political victimization engineered by a section of the ruling class.”

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had dismissed the case of false assets declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki following his no-case submission on May 4, 2017.

Frank, while commending the tribunal for allowing justice to prevail at the end, said the judgement will make the Senate President to be more focus in making laws that will positively impact on humanity.

The “suspended” APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary thanked all the party leaders and supporters across the country who stood by and believe in the leadership of Senator Saraki even while the case was going on.

“Now that the case has been laid to rest, I call on our leaders to come together and form a united force for the sake of our party and the progress of Nigeria project”.

Frank who said the victory was not for Sen. Saraki alone but Nigerians at large, called on both the Executive and Legislative arms of government to work together to raise the living standard of Nigerians.

