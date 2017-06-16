‎”I’m The Next President Of Nigeria” – Fayose Boasts

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has boasted that he would become the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bragged that he has the attributes to wrestle power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The governor made this known at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, where he also inspected Osoko Political Institute Centre.

The state executive also boasted that former governors Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi would fail if they contest the 2018 governorship election in the state.

According to him, neither of the two performed to an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance like he was given.

His words: “Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible. I am the man wholeheartedly loved by Ekiti people because of the many developmental projects that have brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti. “If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”

He further stated that he has the penchant for taking powers from people having defeated two former governors (Niyi Adebayo and Fayemi) in governorship elections.

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president. “I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”

