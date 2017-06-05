‎’Only FG can appoint Commandant General for Nigerian Peace Corps’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPC), Dr. Chinedu Nneji, has said there is no crisis regarding the leadership of the Nigerian Peace Corps as the Senate Committee on Judiciary which was mandated to look into the issues surrounding the establishment of the Corps has agreed that the federal government will be the one to determine who will eventually head the agency when created as directed by the law.

He, however, described as a fallacy, allegations of impersonation credited to the Commandant General of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akor, saying that “he who is above can not forge the signature of someone who is under.”

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Dr. Nneji advised Nigerians to begin to see the organization as a new security brand “that is here to tackle the social problems that people are facing especially in the area of misunderstanding, tribalism that have been existing, religious intolerance and then the issue of herdsmen and farmers and all other issues of dispute.”

While revealing that his own organisation (NUPC) has submitted to the Senate Committee the complete list of staff members as directed by the committee, Dr. Nneji said the committee “also agreed that the Bill was not owned by either National Unity and Peace Corps or Peace Corps of Nigeria having created a new name that is going to be called the Nigerian Peace Corps which will be owned by government.

“Therefore, it is now the government that will determine who is going to head the new agency as the law direct”.

“The Senate Committee on Judiciary has resolved that having looked at all the issues presented before them, they do not think that anything should be able to stop the organization from being created by the Senate and the National Assembly.

“The committee now mandated the National Unity and Peace Corps and Peace Corps of Nigeria to go ahead and forward their staff list and their nominal role to the committee within 48hours”, he said.

On the allegation of impersonation raised against him by Mr Akor, Dr. Nneji said; “He who is above can not forge the signature of someone who is under. I have never forged any signature. I have been a law abiding citizen, and most importantly, I can not forge Dickson Akor’s signature and I can not impersonate him. It is just the effort of mischief makers to ensure that they drag my own name in the mud.

“You could also recall that in all these things that have been happening, Dr. Chinedu Nneji has never and do not have any issue with either the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service or any law enforcement agency. And because I have maintained a very clean bill, my detractors now felt that the only way to do that is to slam one allegation on me which to the best of my knowledge is baseless. There is no such thing and I consider it as fabricated fallacy.”

While speaking on how he emerged as the commandant general of the corps, he said, “sometime in 2013, I was called upon when the founder and the former commandant general decided to retire as a result of age and ill health.

“On assumption of office no document, funds or office were handed over to me except that a letter was written to that effect and as a result, the organization now started under my hand and my priority then was to push it for government legislation and before I could take it for legislation I needed to clarify and clear all the mess accumulated by the previous administration of the organization and based on that we approached relevant government agencies to ensure that necessary approval were gotten”.