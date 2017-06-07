‎We paid N1m for relocation of shrines hindering road project in Ikere-Ekiti – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the state government paid one million naira to the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Ganiyu Obasoyin, for the relocation of shrines on the site of the dualised Ado-Ikere Road. Speaking on Tuesday night in an interview programme on the state radio and television, Fayose said ‎it was unfortunate that […]

‎We paid N1m for relocation of shrines hindering road project in Ikere-Ekiti – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

