﻿﻿Anambra Guber: I Will Bring Government Closer To The People – Aspirant

By ANDREW ESSIEN

A gubernatorial aspirant in the coming Anambra elections under the Young Democratic Party, (YDP), Comrade Nonso Ozoemenam has stated that one of his cardinal point when elected is to put in place a system of governance that will ensure that government is not far removed from the people.

He further added that his blueprint will ensure that only the people best suited for appointment are given which will be based on proven track record of sterling performance in the private sector.

He stated this when she spoke to select journalists in Abuja, even as added his political platform and the fact that he is young, gives him and added advantage above others as he will be tapping in to this base as he campaigns across the length and breadth of the state in the coming days.

He says: “The kind of governance style I am bringing is such that the government is not far removed from the populace. They have to feel the pulse of government and be able to make input as to what matters the most to them.

” I know I am young but what I bring to the table will spark a fire across this country that the youths whether in Zamfara or in Ogun can challenge the status quo if they have something to offer. We are not dislodging our elders but I am simply saying that I have contemporary solutions to the contemporary issues effecting our state.

“I will make appointments not only based on educational qualifications but more importantly, your proven track record of performance in the private sector will be a yardstick to earn you a place in the government we will be forming”.

The post ﻿﻿Anambra Guber: I Will Bring Government Closer To The People – Aspirant appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

