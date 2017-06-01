1. 272,818 pupils to benefit from feeding programme in Benue

NO FEWER than 272,818 primaries one to three pupils of public schools in Benue State would benefit from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the federal government’s social investment scheme. This was disclosed by the State Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, Mr Terhide Utaan, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

