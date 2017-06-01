$1.6bn fraud: For the second time, Omokore gets leave to travel

Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, Jide Omokore, has for the second time been granted permission by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of an Abuja Federal High Court to travel out of the country.

He had earlier in April been granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Omokore is standing trial alongside Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, Atlantic Energy Drilling Company Limited, Victor Briggs, Abiyemembere and David Mbanefo, on a nine-count amended charge of criminal diversion of about $1.6 billion alleged to be proceeds of sale of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government.

Rotimi Jacobs, prosecuting counsel for the Federal Government, had informed the trial court at the resumption of sitting about the new application seeking for the permission, he however did not object to it but, that it must be undertaken within the court’s long vacation due for July 10, 2017 to September 10, 2017.

Justice Dimgba in a short ruling granted the permission on the grounds that Omokore must sign an undertaking to embark on the trip between July 11, 2017 and September 10, 2017.

The prosecution also informed of another application filled by the fifth defendant (Abiyemembere) challenging the jurisdiction of the court, on the grounds that the prosecution filed additional proof of evidence, which would allow the prosecution call for more evidence.

Jacobs however sought the court for an adjournment to enable him file his written address in opposition to the application.

Counsel representing the fifth defendant averred before the court that, with a new proof of evidence being filed before it, there was a need for the defendant to approach the court for interpretation, as the prosecution has to proof the need for the additional proof of evidence.

Justice Dimgba adjourned hearing on the application challenging jurisdiction to June 22, and July 5, for ruling and possibly, continuation of trial.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

