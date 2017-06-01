Pages Navigation Menu

1 dead, 18 injured in Ibadan auto crash

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

One person died  while 18 others were injured on Wednesday  in an accident  involving 19 persons  on the  Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The  accident, which occurred at about 8.30 a.m.  close to Guru Maharaji ji  village in  Ibadan,  involved three vehicles.

Eye witnesses said  a tanker with registration number  EPE 88 XT  had  a brake failure and rammed into  a  Mazda bus marked  WWD 772 XA and  Toyota Camry car  with registration number  LSR 349 SF.

Confirming the incident, Mr Yusuf Salami, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), said that the accident occurred as a result of wrong overtaking and mechanical deficiency which resulted in  brake failure.

He said a male adult died, adding that his corpse had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

Salami said the 18 persons who were injured had been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital and University College Hospital  for treatment.

He said among the injured were four children while the remaining were adults

 

