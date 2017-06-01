1 Die, 18 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Express Road Auto Crash

Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

One person has been reportedly killed while 18 others sustained varying degree of injuries in a road accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The Oyo State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Yusuf K. Salami in a statement issued in Ibadan said the accident occurred at about 8.30am and was caused by wrongful overtaking and mechanical deficiency of the vehicle.

Salami said that the accident that occurred at Km 119 Guru Maharaji Bridge involved a mazda E2000 bus with registration number WWD772XA white Colour, Mack Tanker with registration number EPE 88 XT white colour and Toyota Camry Car with registration number LSR 349 SF with red colour.

It was learnt that the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The post 1 Die, 18 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Express Road Auto Crash appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

