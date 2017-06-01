1 feared dead, police, pastor wounded in Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja, Agbassa clashes

By Emma Amaize, Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe

WARRI –ONE person was feared dead, while two others, including a mobile policeman and pastor were injured, as hostilities erupted again between Ogbe-Ijoh and Agbassa communities in Warri South-West and Warri South Local Government Areas on one flank and Ogbe-Ijoh versus Aladja in Udu Local Government Area, all in Delta State, weekend.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, temporarily relocated from Asaba, the state capital, to Warri, yesterday, to quell the uprising. He told Saturday Vanguard at about 2. 43 pm when contacted that he was still carrying out inspection, promising to call back after 30 minutes.

Whereas Aladja leaders claimed that Ogbe-Ijoh launched attack on the community at about 4.30 am, Ogbe-Ijoh said it was Aladja that initiated attack on the town, barely 24 hours after youths of Agbassa, an Urhobo community in Warri, invaded Ijaw residents at Ogbe-Ijoh market, Ginuwa, Okpokiti, Warri Main garage, Stadium Road, Odion Road, Egbudu and other parts of Warri on Thursday.

Reports from the area, however, indicated that there were gunshots at Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja in the early hours of Friday, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

President and youth leader, Aladja community, Elias Dogene and Wisdom Onatomre , who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, said the people were woken up by roaring guns from Ogbe-Ijoh as early 4.30 am.

Jolted by roaring guns from Ogbe-Ijoh

Onatomre said: “Ogbe-Ijoh is at it again, both sides have maintained and enjoyed relative peace for some time, but Aladja people were woken up by roaring guns by invading Ogbe-Ijoh people at about 4.30am.

“We have a police barricade at Iwhre, the main boundary post, but they attempted shooting their way in through the Grammar School route, and we had only self-help to repel them. We know they had trouble with Agbassa people in Warri, yesterday (Thursday), but we do not understand why they decided to compromise the prevailing peace between us to attempt invading Aladja today (yesterday),” he asserted.

Dogene added: “The guns have not stopped roaring; we do not know what their next move would be. We have to remain on guard, but this is a very disturbing experience again as usual. We are not aware of any wounded policeman. Each side has police guards at the boundary outskirts. If a policeman is wounded, the police would ascertain who to hold responsible.”

Aladja launched attack – Ogbe-Ijoh

Speaking, an Ogbe-Ijoh leader, Chief Keme, who countered his Aladja counterparts, said: “About 5.45am was when our people started hearing gunshots. Our neighbors, Aladja made attempt to attack. Even as I am talking to you now, I am still hearing gunshots and one mobile policeman stationed by the roundabout when entering Ogbe-Ijoh, as you are entering the community has been wounded.”

“The wounded policeman is Sergeant Ikouwel Nsikhe of the 51 Mobile Police Station, Oghara. Also wounded is Pastor Clement Pina. Many others have been wounded. Probably in the later hours, we would be able to give a clear picture of the impact,” he disclosed.

His words: “As I speak with you now, there is still heavy exchange going on between the two communities, but it was Aladja that came to attack this morning. Nobody can tell what is going to happen in the next few hours.”

Police intervene

On Thursday’s fracas in Warri, Chief Keme said, “The skirmish with Agbassa is under control. The Warri Area Commander has warned that parties should not trespass that place, a particular portion, not up to 50 by 50 that sparked the row, till government comes in to fully develop the Ogbe-Ijoh Market, which should put paid to that needless dispute.”

According to him, “This is a planned and coordinated attack from the larger Urhobo ethnic group, being coordinated by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, against Ogbe-Ijoh. There is no reason why Aladja is attacking Ogbe-Ijoh at its headquarters and simultaneously, Agbassa is attacking Ogbe-Ijoh.”

Chief Keme also took a swipe at the Delta state government over the recurring Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja feud, saying, “Whatever happens, the Delta state government led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa should be held responsible. This crisis has been lingering for many years and any responsible government should have no excuse resolving the issues.”

Warri boils again- Ozobo

National president of Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, Austin Ozobo, asserted: “Warri is boiling again, Agbassa youths went and attacked Ijaw residents at Ogbe-Ijoh market this morning and in the process, one Agbassa youth died, Agbassa youths are going on rampage, chasing Ijaws residing in Agbassa, Ginuwa, Okpokiti, Warri Main garage, Stadium Road, Odion Road and Egbudu areas. Many Ijaws may likely fall victim if urgent steps are not taken.”

Normalcy has returned to Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja Police commissioner

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, reacting to the fresh crisis between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja, said, last night: “Hostilities resumed in the early hours of June 2 between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja culminating in sporadic gun firing from Ogbe-Ijoh axis towards Aladja end.”

“Mobile policemen were on ground, at alert as well as four army patrol vehicles led by a captain. Rumours of casualties are making the round but unfounded. However, Sergeant Izika Ikowen of 51 Mobile PMF and Pastor Clement Apena sustained minor fleet wounds,” he said. The commissioner added: “Normalcy has been restored while monitoring continues.”

