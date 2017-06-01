Pages Navigation Menu

‘$1 Trillion Stolen From Africa In 50 Years’ – UN

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) says an estimated 50 billion dollars leaves the shore of Africa illicitly mostly to the Western countries every year. Mr Adeyinka Adeyemi, a senior adviser at ECA, told NAN Correspondent in New York that illicit financial flow had serious negative development impacts on the continent. Adeyemi also said…

The post '$1 Trillion Stolen From Africa In 50 Years' – UN appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

