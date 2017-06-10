10.5m out-of-school children ticking time-bomb – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described as “alarming and a ticking time bomb’’ the no fewer than 10.5 million children in the country believed to be out of school. He was reacting to the statistics on out-of-school children released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sanni Onogu, on Sunday in Abuja.

